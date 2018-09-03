FHP: Lake City man killed in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old Lake City man was killed late Sunday night in a crash on State Road 47 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Frederick Lacey was headed south on SR 47 and was slowing his Honda Accord to turn onto Southwest Cates Road when a 17-year-old driver in a Chevy Tahoe tried to pass him in the northbound lane.

According to the crash report, Lacey started his turn and was hit on the driver's side by the Tahoe.

The impact sent both vehicles off the road.

Lacey died at the scene and his 61-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The 17-year-old driver also suffered minor injuries, and his 16-year-old passenger was not hurt.

Charges are pending investigation, troopers said.

