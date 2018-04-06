FHP: Lake City man seriously hurt when car goes airborne, flips

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Lake City man was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition early Friday after a violent crash in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jose Guadalupe was driving east on U.S. 90 near Southwest Hunter Road about 2 a.m. when his Toyota Corolla left the roadway and hit a culvert, becoming airborne before it flipped several times on the grassy shoulder, troopers said.

Guadalupe had to be pulled from the car by Columbia County firefighters and was flown to UF Health Gainesville with serious injuries.

Guadalupe, who was the only one in the car, was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Troopers are investigating why Guadalupe's vehicle left the roadway and the report indicated that alcohol results were pending.

