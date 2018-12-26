FHP: Man killed when van hits dump truck in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. - A 60-year-old Bunnell man was killed Wednesday morning when his van rear-ended a dump truck on U.S. 1 near Kankakee Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Paul Swarts was driving north on U.S. 1 with a 12-year-old female passenger when he hit the back of the dump truck with his Ford Windstar.

The 12-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured, according to the FHP crash report.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Swarts was taken to Flagler Hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.