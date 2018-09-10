FHP: Man struck, killed by SUV in Middleburg crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A man in his mid-30s died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Baxley Road, just south of Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was running across the road into the path of an SUV just before 6 a.m. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The intersection of Baxley Road at Country Pines was blocked for several hours while troopers continued their investigation. Lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.

