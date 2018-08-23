FHP: Marion County deputy seriously injured in crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people, including a Marion County deputy, were seriously injured in a head-on collision Wednesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 10:45 p.m. in Marion County. Deputy Ryan Owens, 21, was driving northbound on County Road 314 - in a marked Marion County Sheriff's cruiser when another driver crossed the center line and veered into his path.

Owens tried to avoid the crash - but was unable to. He was rushed to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle, Jeffrey Lenway, 48, was also taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Investigators are now looking into whether alcohol was a factor. Charges are pending.

