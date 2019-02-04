FHP: Motorcyclist runs red light, killed in Spring Park crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Sunday night when investigators say he ran a red light in Spring Park.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Emerson Street near Interstate 95 around 9:25 p.m. Troopers said Diosvanis Gonzalez-Silva, 42, failed to stop at a red light. As a result, his motorcycle hit a Toyota Scion.

Silva was thrown off his motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were not injured in the crash.

