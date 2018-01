Millions of travelers are hitting the roads for Thanksgiving travel.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Palatka woman died early Wednesday in a single-car crash on West River Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Tracy Wyatt, 54, was driving eastbound on West River Road near Fish Creek Trail when she lost control of her Pontiac G6 while negotiating a turn about 12:30 a.m., troopers said.

When Wyatt tried to correct the car's direction, she spun out and crashed into a utility pole, troopers said.

