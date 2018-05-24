FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 52-year-old Lake City woman was killed late Wednesday when she was hit by a car on U.S. 441 in Columbia County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gisela Warner was walking in the southbound lane of U.S. 441 just before 11 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Warner died at the scene.

The 45-year-old driver of the car was not injured and remained at the scene, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation, and it's unclear if charges will be filed.

