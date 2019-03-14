FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on State Road 207

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man ran onto State Road 207 Thursday morning in St. Johns County and was hit by pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

According to the crash report, the 43-year-old driver of a Nissan Titan was headed east on 207, just east of I-95 when the man ran in front of his path.

Troopers said the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.

