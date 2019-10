JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hit Wednesday morning I-95 at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Troopers said the pedestrian was transported to UF Health with life-threatening injuries.

The ramp is blocked while troopers continue their investigation.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.