FHP: Putnam County man hit, killed by pickup on CR 309

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a traffic crash as Brook Lawrence Edwards, 41, of Georgetown, a small community in Putnam County.

Troopers said Edwards was walking on County Road 309 near Fairway Lane about 10:15 a.m. June 30 when he was hit by a pickup truck heading northbound.

The pickup, a 2017 Ram 1500, was driven by Crystal Edwards, 37, also of Georgetown, troopers said. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Charges are pending in the case as investigators try to determine if alcohol was a factor.

