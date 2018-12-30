FHP searching for hit-and-run driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash on the Southside early Sunday morning.

Brian Hodges Jr. was driving west on J. Turner Butler Blvd. when a brown Ford F-150 merged into his lane, hitting him. Hodges lost control of his Chevy Express and hit a concrete barrier before his van overturned.

Hodges suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.

The driver of the F-150 drove off after the crash. The truck was last seen going west on Butler, attempting to exit onto Gate Parkway.

