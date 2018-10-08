FHP: Semi driver dies in fiery pileup on I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer driver was killed Monday morning in a fiery four-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver, whose name and age have not been released, was headed south in the right lane, hauling two trailers, troopers said.

A second semi with a single trailer was stopped in the southbound right lane with its hazard lights on because of congestion from a previous crash, according to the FHP report, and a third semi with a single trailer was stopped in front of the second semi.

Troopers said the driver hauling two trailers didn't stop in time and plowed into the back of the second semi, which jackknifed and hit the back of the third semi. The first semi caught fire after the impact.

According to the crash report, the first semi's engine flew out of the truck, hit the front end of the second semi and landed in the southbound center lane, where it was hit by a Honda CRV that had swerved, trying to avoid the crash.

The driver of the first semi died at the scene, troopers said. The drivers of the CRV and the second semi suffered minor injuries. The driver of the third semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.