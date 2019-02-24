FHP: Tire from another vehicle hits SUV's windshield on I-295

A man and woman from South Carolina were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a crash on I-295 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Nissan Rogue the pair was traveling in was headed north on I-295 near Dunn Avenue when a tire from another vehicle rolled in front of them.

The tire hit the windshield and top of the Rogue, the report said.

The 33-year-old female passenger was seriously injured and the 37-year-old man driving the Rogue suffered minor injuries, troopers said. They were taken to UF Health.

Troopers said both the man and woman were wearing seat belts.



