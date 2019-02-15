FHP: Driver arrested in motorcycle crash that injured trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A trooper was hospitalized Friday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Jacksonville’s Westside, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:45 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard near Cold Creek Boulevard, according to preliminary details released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unnamed trooper was ejected from his motorcycle in the wreck and suffered several broken bones, Sgt. Dylan Bryan told News4Jax. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville.

The other driver, who was not hurt, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance, Bryan said.

The crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard in the area.

