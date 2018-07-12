FHP: Woman hit, killed crossing SR 100 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old Keystone Heights woman was killed Wednesday night when she was hit by a car on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Susan Ann Young was trying to cross State Road 100 about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a Honda Civic, driven by a 23-year-old man, troopers said.

The driver, who stopped at the scene, and his 18-year-old female passenger were not injured.

Young died at the scene.

