Fort White woman killed in Columbia County crash

FORT WHITE, Fla. - A 62-year-old Fort White woman died Tuesday morning when her PT Cruiser left the road twice, overturned several times and then struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Phyllis Hyatt was driving west on County Road 238 at Lazy Acres Court when she lost control of the car at 9:44 a.m. The car went onto the one shoulder of the road, then overcorrected and off the opposite shoulder before rolling, ejecting both the driver and a 37-year-old passenger before it struck the tree.

The driver died at the scene and Adam Hyatt was taken to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.