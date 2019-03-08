Free park and ride shuttle returns to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - With spring just around the corner, so is the busy season of St. Augustine’s popular weekend festivals.

Starting with Romanza’s Celtic Festival and parade, the Lions Seafood Festival and Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs, the festivals will again be providing free parking and shuttle service on Saturday of their weekend events.

The shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and will run every Saturday through April 20. The service runs until 11 p.m. each Saturday and will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

The city hopes the shuttle service will provide a viable parking alternative for those who serve the public in the downtown businesses.

The shuttle is funded by the city of St. Augustine, Romanza's Celtic Festival, the Lions Seafood Festival, and Rotary Club's Rhythm and Ribs.

The Spring Shuttle offers free parking at two locations just north of downtown with transportation to and from the St. Augustine & St. Johns County Visitor Information Center. The service will be available during the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, the Lions Seafood Festival, Rotary Club’s Rhythm & Ribs and the St. Augustine Easter Parade.

The shuttle operates from two parking locations north of the downtown:

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

For complete information, including a shuttle map, visit the Park & Ride section of the Mobility website at www.CityStAugMobility.com.

