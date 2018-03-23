Garbage truck erupts in flames on I-95 NB in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A garbage truck caught fire Friday afternoon on I-95, sending clouds of dark smoke billowing into the air.

The driver of the the truck was not injured.

A News4Jax crew was behind the truck headed north on I-95 when flames and smoke were seen pouring out of it shortly before 1 p.m.

The driver pulled over between the exits for Emerson Street and University Boulevard, and all lanes of I-95 north were blocked for about 30 minutes as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

The back tires of the truck also caught fire.

The far left lane of I-95 reopened about 1:30 p.m.

