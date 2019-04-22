'Get on Board' for a free ride around Jacksonville this Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Think there's no such thing as a free ride? There will be Thursday for those wanting to use public transportation around Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will offer free rides for customers in Duval County in support of the American Public Transportation Association’s National Get On Board Day.

On Thursday, customers can enjoy complimentary rides on all fixed bus routes, First Coast Flyer routes, Connexion and Connexion Plus services, the St. Johns River Ferry, ReadiRide, taxi and Skyway services as JTA highlights the many benefits of using public transportation.

Think you know JTA? From 7 a.m. to noon, customers riding JTA buses will also have a chance to win prizes by answering JTA trivia questions.

JTA is partnering with APTA and other transportation authorities across the country to raise awareness and to increase support of public transportation.

“There are many benefits of using public transportation,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “Our services help drive the economy and quality of life by getting people to and from work, education centers, healthcare facilities, and other places while providing riders with safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly transportation options.”

JTA provides 41 local bus routes and three First Coast Flyer express service routes. Customers can download the MyJTA App for real-time bus information and access the free Wi-Fi available on all buses.

ReadiRide is a new service offered by JTA that provides affordable, on-demand transportation to customers within certain zones in the Beaches, Highlands, Northside, Southeast and Southwest communities, Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JTA provides paratransit services for customers with disabilities who are unable to use fixed-route services through Connexion and the new Connexion Plus.

Connexion is a shared transportation option for paratransit customers offering destination-to-destination needs throughout Duval County.

Connexion Plus gives our Connexion customers a private, same-day, door-to-door option with service anywhere in Duval County.

JTA’s nine Park and Ride facilities, located throughout Duval County, help riders save gas, time and money by cutting down on their commutes.

For more information on JTA”s transportation options visit www.jtafla.com/riding_JTA.

