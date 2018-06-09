Head-on crash on I-95 on-ramp sends 4 to hospital, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A head-on crash on the on-ramp from Emerson Street to Interstate 95 southbound sent four people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said five adults and two young children were in the two cars that collided head-on on the on-ramp curve.

Troopers said a driver trying to leave I-95 southbound onto Emerson crossed the grass median and drove into the on-ramp, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Two children and one woman were not injured badly enough to be transported from the scene. Troopers said the children were properly restrained in the car, protecting them from injury.

Alexandria Brooks said her mother and sister, who were with her in the car that lost control exiting the highway, ended up in the hospital.

The four who were taken to hospitals were not seriously injured, according to troopers.

The driver leaving the highway will be cited, troopers said.

