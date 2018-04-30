Heckscher Drive to close on Northside for railroad work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers who frequent parts of Heckscher Drive on the Northside may have to deal with a detour for a couple weeks.

Heckscher Drive will close in the area of the railroad crossing just east of Imeson Park Boulevard. It's part of a project to replace the crossing surface, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Construction will begin Monday, May 7 at 3 a.m. It is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, May 23 at 6 p.m.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured along I-295 and US-17 (Main Street) as shown in the map.

Courtesy: FDOT

The roadway will reopen early should the construction be completed ahead of schedule.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.