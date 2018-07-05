Hit-and-run driver causes fiery crash on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

The crash took place around 10:54 p.m. on Timuquana Road near Catoma Road.

A woman who captured video of the crash said a car burst into flames shortly after the collision. Smoke and flames could be seen shooting out from the top of that car. The video also shows the impact of the crash scattered debris across the roadway.

No one was injured in the crash but police are searching for the driver that caused the wreck and took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

