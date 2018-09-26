How reliable is the safety tech in your car?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers, even though you have driver assistance technology in your vehicles, you might be trusting it more than you should.

According to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 80 percent of drivers with advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, were unaware of their system’s safety limitations.

Drivers with blind spot monitoring thought the system could detect vehicles moving at fast speeds, pedestrians or bicyclists, AAA found. That's not true.

In reality, the tech can only spot a vehicle when it's in a driver’s blind spot and most systems don’t accurately detect pedestrians or cyclists, AAA said.

Unfortunately, a quarter of drivers AAA surveyed thought the tech was good enough that they could rely on it rather than their own eyes.

The study found that 25 percent of drivers using blind spot monitoring did not look over their shoulder for a visual check, instead relying on the device to spot oncoming traffic.

“New vehicle safety technology is designed to make driving safer, but it does not replace the important role each of us plays behind the wheel,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Driver understanding and proper use is crucial in reaping the full safety benefits of these systems.”

Those benefits could mean saving lives, Yang said. When used correctly along with traditional techniques, like checking your blind spot, the technologies have the potential to prevent 40 percent of all vehicle crashes and nearly 30 percent of traffic deaths, Yang said.

Other ADAS technology includes lane-keeping assistance and forward collision warning.

AAA encourages drivers to learn and understand the limitations of their ADAS to improve overall safety on the road.

