Roundup on I-10: Semi overturns, spilling 149 cows on highway

By Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. - Interstate 10 in Walton County reopened at midday Friday, 14 hours after a tractor trailer carrying livestock overturned, spilling 149 cows onto the highway.

The interstate between County Road 285 and U.S. 331 was shut down while deputies and good Samaritans rounded up the bovine and transported them to Pleasant Ridge Arena, in Defuniak Springs.

