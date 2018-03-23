Roundup on I-10: Semi overturns, spilling 149 cows on highway

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. - Interstate 10 in Walton County reopened at midday Friday, 14 hours after a tractor trailer carrying livestock overturned, spilling 149 cows onto the highway.

I-10 SEMI ROLLOVER: Cows still being rounded up between mile marker 80 and 75 on I-10 following overturned semi. Expect road closure for several hours. Traffic being rerouted at this time. @FHPTroopA @WCFRFL @WCASFL @AlaquaRefuge on scene. @weartv @WMBBTV @WJHG_TV pic.twitter.com/YSKNc0mjUq — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) March 23, 2018

The interstate between County Road 285 and U.S. 331 was shut down while deputies and good Samaritans rounded up the bovine and transported them to Pleasant Ridge Arena, in Defuniak Springs.

66 COWS CORRALLED FOLLOWING SEMI ROLL-OVER: Nine hours of work by WCSO along w/@WCASFL @AlaquaRefuge @FHPTroopA & private citizens helped remove dozens of cows from Interstate 10. I-10 still shut down BOTH directions from C.R. 285 to U.S.Hwy 331. @WCFRFL @weartv @WJHG_TV @WJHG_TV pic.twitter.com/st7KZDQCRU — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) March 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.