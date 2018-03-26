Fatal hit-and-run in Flagler County blocks I-95 for hours

Florida Department of Transportation camera shows crash on I-95 at Mile Marker 282 in Flagler County.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 north in Flagler County before dawn Monday, blocking all northbound traffic for hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the a tan Jeep Wrangler struck a man before 6 a.m. near the State Road 415 overpass, between Old Dixie Highway and State Road 100. Troopers said the vehicle was driven by a while man and should have extensive front end damage, possibly missing the front bumper.

FHP: Flagler I-95 MM282. Fatal Crash: Veh vs Pedestrian. Hit & Run Crash: Please lookout for a White Male driving a Tan Jeep, extensive front end damage, missing RT front fender. Last seen NB on I-95. Any information, please contact FHP at *FHP or call Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/OeFFTVO6Zf — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) March 26, 2018

It wasn't known if the victim was walking along highway or in the travel lanes when he was hit. His name has not been released.

Northbound traffic was diverted at Old Dixie Highway in Volusia County, backing up to almost Ormond Beach. The interstate reopened after 10 a.m.

