ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Interstate 75 South is shut down near 441 due to a major traffic accident involving a 15-seat passenger van, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Several rescue crews are on the scene and traffic is congested in both directions on I-75. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible until further notice.

