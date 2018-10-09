Interstate 95 North closed at 8th Street due to crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All lanes of I-95 North are blocked at 8th street due to a crash. Drivers are being diverted by JSO.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said a service truck and a tanker crashed causing a fuel leak.

There are no reports of any injuries from rescue officials.

Traffic alert… I 95 northbound at 8th street.....We have Crews responding to multiple vehicles involved with a possible fuel leak from one of those vehicles… The hazmat team is responding. Please be careful of our crews in the area — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 9, 2018

