Interstate 95 North closed at 8th Street due to crashes

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All lanes of I-95 North are blocked at 8th street due to a crash. Drivers are being diverted by JSO.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said a service truck and a tanker crashed causing a fuel leak.

There are no reports of any injuries from rescue officials. 

 

