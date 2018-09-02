Two lanes of Interstate 95 South at Edgewood Avenue now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has opened two lanes of Interstate 95 South at Edgewood Avenue after closing the highway for nearly two hours due to a tractor-trailer that jack-knifed spilling fuel.

FHP said the semi ran off the roadway in heavy rain and hit a concrete barrier wall and jack-knifed. The drive was cited for failure to drive in a single lane.

FHP said traffic is once again flowing on I-95 Southbound at Edgewood Avenue as the big rig has been moved to the center lane.

