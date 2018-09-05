Jacksonville drivers spend 411 days of their life commuting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Nearly an hour a day -- that's how long the average U.S. worker spends in their car, according to a study from EducatedDriver.org.

According to the study, the average American spends 52.2 minutes a day -- or 408 days of their life -- commuting.

In Jacksonville, commutes are even worse, and residents spend about 411 days of their on the road.

The average commute time to and from work in Jacksonville is 52.6 minutes, which means more than four hours a week commuting.

Some people do have shorter commutes, but others opt for a longer commute in a trade-off for a better job, a better neighborhood or a better school district for their children.

Looking at other Florida cities, Gainesville workers spend about 43 minutes a day commuting, and drivers in Orlando are in their cars for 55.6 minutes a day on average.

Several studies show that commuting longer distances can take a toll on a driver's health.

Scientific American reports spending more time in the car can cause more stress for commuters, leading to health problems like headaches, backaches and even high blood pressure.

