Jacksonville lawmakers may limit truck traffic to truck roots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trucks taking shortcuts through Jacksonville neighborhood could end soon.

An ordinance being discussed at City Hall would establish 52 truck routes in Jacksonville and 10 alternative routes. Trucks would still be allowed to make local deliveries in neighborhoods, but would be encouraged to not use those city streets as a bypass.

The ordinance says state roads like Atlantic Boulevard, Blanding Boulevard and other heavily traveled streets could be exempt.

The city could post signs and there could be a fines for trucks not abiding by the weight limits.

At a meeting Thursday, trucking industry representatives told City Council members how the ordinance would impact them.

Not many trucks run in neighborhoods already, but there are huge number of roads in the middle called collector roads which trucks use a lot," said Kenneth Armstrong of the Florida Trucking Association "They are not the biggest trucks. They’re not going through the city. They are making deliveries in the city, and this ordinance, if it went through in its current form, would have a substantial negative impact on that."

