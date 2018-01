JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer was injured Monday morning in a crash on Normandy Boulevard.

A witness said the officer was driving through a green light in a police cruiser when another driver turned across the officer's path, causing the crash.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The other driver was not injured, police said.

The officer's name was not released.

