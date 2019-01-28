Jacksonville police looking for man who ran from traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police tried to stop the driver of a pickup truck Monday afternoon on suspicion of reckless driving on Interstate 295 near Atlantic Boulevard, then pursued the man for an hour in a nearby neighborhood.

News4Jax was told the driver didn't pull over, but instead pulled his Dodge Dakota off the highway and down a dirt path beside the northbound lanes of the highway before crashing into the wood line. Officers said he then got out and ran.

Several officers, a K-9 unit and a helicopter searched the wooded area and a nearby neighborhood for about an hour, then left without capturing the driver. The pickup truck was towed away.

