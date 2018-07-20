Jacksonville police officer smashes cruiser into tree on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car smashed into a tree Friday morning on the property of a Westside church as the officer was responding to a call for backup nearby, police said.

Officer Clifford Sands said the officer in the crash was taken to a hospital, but the officer's injuries were not life-threatening.

Sands said the officer had been completing paperwork around 7:30 a.m. on the property of Abundant Life Church on Wilson Boulevard when another officer called for backup in a suspect pursuit not far away.

As the officer was leaving the church property on a long, narrow path, the patrol car went off the road and plowed into a tree. The cruiser appeared to be totaled.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sands said the suspect the other officer was pursuing was taken into custody.

