Jacksonville ranks in top 3 for deadly DUI crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville is one of the deadliest cities in the state for DUI crashes, according to a new study by LendingTree.

The report looked at the number of DUI deaths in cities across the state per capita. It found that 515 people in Florida died in crashes involving someone driving under the influence in 2017.

Sarasota

12.20 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Lakeland

6.50 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents Jacksonville

5.60 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents

Lakeland also had the highest percentage increase in the entire state. The death rate jumped 171% over the previous three-year period.

Jacksonville was the only city in northeast Florida to make the list. According to the report, U.S. 1 turned out to be the most dangerous road in the area with a total of 15 deaths between 2015-2017.

Over the last three years, there have been 138 DUI deaths in Jacksonville, putting the city 191% over the average among other large cities.

Overall, the study found DUI deaths were down 6% statewide.

