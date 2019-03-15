JEA: Leaking water main causes road closures in Mandarin

Repairs to a water main in Mandarin may cause delays during your morning commute Friday.

According to JEA, crews are repairing a leaking transmission water main that has blocked two southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard between Loretto Road and Orange Picker Road.

JEA said back-ups are expected and drivers are encouraged to leave early. Crews began working on repairs Thursday night and expect to continue for several hours Friday.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

