2 critically injured when vehicle hits light pole on JTB, firefighters say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were critically injured Friday morning when a car ran off J. Turner Butler Boulevard and hit a light pole around 8:15 a.m.

One person was trapped in the vehicle but was pulled out by firefighters.

The crash just past the Southside on-ramp of JTB eastbound caused major congestion and forced the closing of the Southside Boulevard on ramp to JTB. Two lanes remained open eastbound, and all lanes and the on-ramp reopened just before 10 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the wreck, exactly how many people were hurt or how badly they were injured.

