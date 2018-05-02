JFRD: 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Philips Highway just north of I-295.

Sky4 flew over the scene, showing traffic halted in both directions of Philips. It appeared an SUV ran into the back of a flat bed truck.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue told News4Jax the two people had critical injuries and were flown to the hospital.

By 5:17 p.m., northbound lanes of I-295 reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.