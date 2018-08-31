6 kids among those hurt when SUV flips; other driver ran off, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nine people, including six children, were hurt Friday morning when a car ran a stop sign on the Westside and collided with an SUV, sending it rolling into a ditch filled with water, according to Jacksonville police.

A spokesman for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a white Nissan Altima apparently ran a stop sign just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Norman E. Thagard Boulevard and West Palm Avenue, east of Edgewood Avenue.

The Altima hit a silver Ford Expedition that was headed westbound on Thagard Boulevard, sending the SUV crashing upside down into a nearby ditch with some water in it.

The driver of the Expedition was trapped briefly but was freed by rescue workers, police said. The driver and eight others in the SUV, including six children, were taken to a hospital with various injuries. None of the injures were life-threatening, firefighters said.

The driver of the Altima ran from the scene, leaving the car behind, police said.

Delays are expected as police investigate. They are searching for the driver of the Altima.

