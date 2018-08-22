JFRD: Child on bicycle hit by car, critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All lanes of University Boulevard North in Arlington are closed after a child was struck by a car.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police closed all lanes of University at Michigan Avenue, which is between Arlington and Merrill roads.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said the child suffered critical injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent traffic homicide detectives to investigate.

News4Jax has crews headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.