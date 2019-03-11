JFRD: Fiery crash causes power outage, water main break in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working a fiery crash in Springfield.

A trauma alert was issued for one person who was transported to the hospital, according to JFRD. The crash on Haines Street near Jessie Street also caused downed power lines. JEA's website showed a brief outage affected 18 customers but crews were able to restore power before 6 a.m. The utility company was also requested for a water main break in the area, according to JFRD.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has all northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway closed, including entrances to MLK from the Hart Bridge, Mathews Bridge and downtown to 8th Street. Haines Street and the off-ramp to MLK onto Haines Street are blocked.

