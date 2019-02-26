Traffic

JSO: 1 dead in crash involving pedestrian at Beach & Desalvo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Desalvo Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter, saying one person died.

It's unclear if the driver is facing charges. The person who died was not identified.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.