JSO: 1 dead in crash involving pedestrian at Beach & Desalvo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Desalvo Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter, saying one person died.

Traffic fatality being worked on Beach Boulevard westbound and DeSalvo Road. Vehicle vs. pedestrian. Avoid the area if you can. #DuvalTrafficTruths — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 26, 2019

It's unclear if the driver is facing charges. The person who died was not identified.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.