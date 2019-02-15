JFRD: Pedestrian hit on Lenox Avenue in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning on Lenox Avenue, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The person, whose gender and age have not been released, was taken to UF Health with critical injuries.

The crash was reported on Lenox Avenue northeast of Edgewood Avenue in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Roads, including parts of Edgewood and Lenox avenues, were blocked in the area. Check the map below for detours.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.