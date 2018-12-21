JSO: Man hit, killed on Southside Boulevard while streetlights were out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The power was out in the area of Southside Boulevard early Thursday evening when a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing Southside Boulevard at Jupiter Court, just north of Beach Boulevard, about 6 p.m. when he was hit by a truck.

The man, who police described as being in his 50s, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Police learned that the power in the area was out at the time of the crash and that the streetlights and traffic signals were not working, JSO Lt. Steve Mullen said at a media briefing.

Mullen noted that JEA was working on the failure when the crash happened and power was restored shortly afterward.

He also said there was an elevated crosswalk nearby, but was not sure whether it was functional.

At last check, all northbound lanes of Southside Boulevard were blocked. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

