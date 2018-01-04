JSO cruiser warning drivers about ice on I-295 hit by car, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser parked on northbound I-295 was hit by a vehicle overnight while warning drivers about ice on the highway, police said.

The community service officer and the driver of the other car both suffered only minor injuries despite heavy damage to both vehicles, according to a JSO tweet.

Police said the officer was sitting in the emergency lane on northbound I-295 at the Commonwealth Avenue exit and had the cruiser's lights activated to warn drivers to slow down because of ice.

They posted pictures of the crash to Twitter, warning drivers to be careful.

The outside northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the Georgia-Florida line were closed overnight due to ice on the road.

The Florida Department of Transportation said crews were working to remove ice from the roadway.

A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 10 was closed early Wednesday between Tallahassee and Live Oak because of icy conditions, the Florida Highway Patrol said. By 1 p.m., westbound lanes reopened except for one patch in Madison County. By 3 p.m. all lanes in both directions were open again.

All lanes of I-75 were closed in Hamilton County near U.S. 129 so crews could remove ice from the roadway.

