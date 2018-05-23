JSO: Man hit, killed while riding scooter in Westside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed Wednesday morning in an early crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Townsend Road, just west of Blanding Boulevard around 1:19 a.m. Officers said the man was riding his scooter when he was hit by a car.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver did remain at the scene of the crash.There is no word yet on any charges.

Townsend Road remained closed while the Crime Scene Detective processed the scene.

