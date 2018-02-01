1 hurt in officer-involved crash in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An unmarked police car with lights and siren activated that was responding to an early-morning traffic crash was struck by a car about 6:45 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from Lem Turner Road to Interstate 95, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The officer was turning from Lem Turner Road onto the ramp when it was struck by a southbound vehicle. The passenger of the civilian's vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer was not injured.

JSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

The crash did not cause any significant delays, but drivers were urged to use caution while officers were in the shoulder of the highway investigating the crash.

