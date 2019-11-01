JSO: Several people injured in Northwest Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Division and West 25th streets, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Lt. Chuck Ford said the crash occurred when two vehicles, one heading north and the other south, passed each other and a third vehicle entered the intersection.

Ford said several people inside two of the vehicles, including at least one child, were taken to area hospitals with varying injuries, including one patient who had what were described as "very critical injuries." He noted that multiple people had to be cut out of their vehicles by first responders.

The lieutenant said no one died in the crash, despite an earlier report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department that there was at least one death involved.

It wasn't immediately clear who was at fault in the crash or if any traffic citations would be issued.

There are multiple injuries and a fatality in this wreck. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 1, 2019

