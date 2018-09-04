JSO: Woman critically injured in crash on Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was critically injured Tuesday morning when she crashed into a light pole just off Baymeadows Road near Point Meadows Drive, police said.

Jacksonville police said the crash, which was west of I-295, was reported about 5:22 a.m. Only the woman's car was involved.

When officer arrived at the scene, the woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be pulled out by firefighters.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The damage to the pole caused a power outage nearby and JEA was working to repair it, officers said.

