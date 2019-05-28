JTA Skyway celebrates 30 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It might be hard for some Jacksonville residents to believe, but the JTA Skyway has been moving people around downtown for three decades.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Skyway with a party Friday at Hemming Park.

The celebration will include live music, food trucks, giveaways and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford Sr. and JTA Board Chairman Kevin Holzendorf will address the crowd.

The Skyway is just one of many ways JTA moves people around the city, including express and regular bus service, ferry and on-demand services. JTA also designs and constructs bridges and highways

The independent state agency serves the largest city in the continental U.S. in terms of landmass.

Learn more at www.jtafla.com.

